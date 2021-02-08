Advertisement

Man found dead after go-cart crash

Claude Lonnie Slate III
Claude Lonnie Slate III(Kanawha County Sheriff's Office)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 9:30 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man was found dead after a go-kart went off the road and crashed, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened on Saturday around 3 p.m. in the 5000 block of Frame Road.

Deputies say Claude Lonnie Slate, III, 27, of Clendenin was reported missing from his brother’s residence on Frame Road in Elkview. He was last seen riding a go-kart.

He appeared to be operating the go-kart when it crashed.

No other details have been released.

If you have any information information regarding the accident, you’re asked to call 304-357-0169.

