Miles McBride honored by Big 12 Monday

Photo courtesy: Dale Sparks
Photo courtesy: Dale Sparks(wdtv)
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 1:06 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- West Virginia’s Miles McBride garnered his first Big 12 Men’s Basketball Player of the Week and third career weekly honor Monday afternoon.

McBride poured in a career high 31 points along with seven rebounds, seven assists and three steals in the win over Kansas. He became the first WVU player to have 31 points, seven rebounds and seven assists in a game since Jerry West in 1960. The sophomore guard averaged 20 points in a 2-0 week for the Mountaineers while shooting 48.1 percent from the field, 57.1 percent from the 3-point arc and 83.3 percent from the foul line. He also averaged 5.0 assists, 7.5 rebounds and 3.0 steals.

#14 WVU plays at #7 Texas Tech Tuesday night in Lubbock.

