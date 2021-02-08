MU volleyball falls to Charlotte

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall volleyball team fell to the Charlotte 49ers, 3-1 (18-25, 19-25, 25-12, 19-25) on Monday in the Cam Henderson Center.

The Herd falls to 2-1 and 1-1 in Conference USA action. The 49ers improve to 3-2 and 1-1 in league play.

“We didn’t really play our game in the first two sets,” head coach Ari Aganus said. “So we talked going in to the third that if this is just how it is going to be, then we just have to play our game. So we let the stress go and all the pressure that I think they were feeling, and just try to move on. They went out and played free. We played very tight and tense in the first two and we tried to do things that don’t work for us as a unit and try to force things. That third set was great and great to think about because that is who we are. We just have to get on the other side and think of ways to respond better.”

Junior libero Sarah Schank tallied 20 digs in the contest and surpassed 500 in her career, now at 504. Senior setter Syndey Lostumo recorded 35 assists and needs just eight more to reach 1,000 in her career. Lostumo added three kills, four digs and two service aces for her afternoon. Freshman Dominique Turner recorded seven digs, one assist and one ace. Freshman Riley Winslow also saw some action and tallied one dig.

Senior Destiny Leon led Marshall with 10 kills and nine total blocks. Leon is now over 200 kills in her career (201) and over 150 total career blocks (157). Freshman Anna Calcagno had eight kills and 14 digs. Redshirt freshman Olivia Fogo also had eight kills and added four total blocks. Redshirt senior Ciara Debell had seven kills, five blocks and 18 digs in the match. Debell is 16 kills away from reaching the 1,000 plateau. Junior Macy McElhaney tallied six kills and added six blocks.

The Herd as a team totaled 14 blocks in the loss.

The first set began as a back-and-forth affair with nine ties and three lead changes. However, Charlotte grabbed the lead late and rolled off a 4-0 run to end the set at 25-18, and take a 1-0 lead. The second set was nearly identical to the first, featuring five ties and four lead changes. The 49ers maintained the lead after going ahead at 10-9, however Marshall kept it close pulling within one at 20-19 on a kill by Debell. Charlotte rallied with a 5-0 run to end the set and take a 2-0 lead in the match.

Marshall played free and loose, as coach Aganus referred to, in the third set leading from start to finish. The Herd used two, 3-0 runs after a Charlotte timeout to pull out in front, 21-9. A kill from McElhaney closed the set and put Marshall back in the match trailing 2-1.

The fourth set had four ties and three lead changes and runs from both squads. The Herd trailed 10-6 and went on a 4-0 run to tie it up at 10-10. The teams exchanged points until a 4-1 Marshall run put the Herd up 18-14. Charlotte then took control with a 9-0 run to take the lead and command of the match.

Marshall returns to action on Sunday, Feb. 14, against Xavier. First serve from the Cam Henderson Center is set for 1 p.m.

