Phone service issues dial up concerns in Gallipolis Ferry, W.Va.

GALLIPOLIS FERRY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Randy Searl received a voicemail from his brother, Rob, last week who was in the middle of facing a medical emergency.

The call came in just hours before a car accident disconnected the phone lines that are responsible for making and receiving calls through Frontier phone service on Crab Creek Road.

“The home phone out here is the only form of communication. There is no cell service out here. So, if someone does have a cell phone, they don’t get service until they get closer to Route 2,” Searl said.

With nearly a week of waiting for a ring, concerns are dialing up.

If Randy’s brother were to have another medical incident, the lack of phone service would prevent him from getting through to 911.

“That’s the kind of service we’re dealing with and when people have emergencies. That phone system is critical,” Searl said.

However, this call for change can’t come soon enough for the Searl family -- with Randy Searl grateful his brother called when he did.

“If he would not have had the service to call us at that time, there’s a very good chance that he would’ve passed away … I just hope that they can get something done with Frontier, so that we don’t take that chance of somebody passing away,” Searl said.

After nearly a week of waiting, Searl said Frontier crews have come and fixed the phone lines.

