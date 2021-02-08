Portion of Route 35 reopens in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Route 35 is back open in the area of Plantation Road in the community of Pliny.

Putnam County dispatchers say at least one person is being transported for injuries.

The accident happened just before 3:30 p.m. on Monday. It involved a passenger car and a semi-truck.

No other details have been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for updates.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.