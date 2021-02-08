Advertisement

Portion of Route 35 reopens in Putnam County

Accident
Accident(AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Route 35 is back open in the area of Plantation Road in the community of Pliny.

Putnam County dispatchers say at least one person is being transported for injuries.

The accident happened just before 3:30 p.m. on Monday. It involved a passenger car and a semi-truck.

No other details have been released.

Crews Respond to head-on collision

