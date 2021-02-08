Scioto County reports additional deaths related to COVID-19

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The City of Portsmouth and the Scioto County Health Department is reporting additional deaths in connection to COVID-19.

A 69-year-old man who passed away on February 5th and an 89-year-old woman who passed away on February 6th.

The two deaths bring the total in the county 84.

The health department says “COVID-19 was a contributing factor in the two victims deaths, but does not preclude of co-morbidities that may or may not have also contributed to their death.”

15 new cases of COVID-19 have also been reported in the county, raising the total to 5,672 since the start of the pandemic.

As of Monday afternoon, 5,238 people have recovered from the virus.

Scioto county remains at level three or “red” on the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory System.

