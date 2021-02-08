Students and teachers taking things back to basics with new schedule

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - All in-person learners in Kanawha County were able to crack open their books in class Monday.

The district returned to a five-day, in-person schedule, giving students and teachers a small slice of normalcy.

“It’s nice to see classrooms with more than three or four kids in them,” said Piedmont Elementary School Principal Ashley James.

At Piedmont Elementary, teachers greeted their students with big smiles that were covered by their masks. As the future of schooling during the pandemic remains unclear, teachers at Piedmont are hoping for consistency.

“Going back and forth, it makes it hard to retain information, just knowing day-to-day information both at home and at school,” said Title 1 math teacher Courtney Bess.

Bess says teaching students in-person is much easier compared to the blended route, but she acknowledges the importance of being flexible in these times.

Kanawha County in-person learners will follow this schedule all week. They will be released two hours early on Friday.

