Tampa Bay wins Super Bowl LV

TAMPA, Fl. (WSAZ) - In dominating fashion, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won Super Bowl LV 31-9 over the Kansas City Chiefs. The Bucs held KC’s high potent offense in check all night with Patrick Mahomes only managing 270 yards passing, two interceptions and not one touchdown. The Tampa Bay offense picked apart the Chiefs in the win on plays called by Marshall Hall of Famer Byron Leftwich. Tampa Bay took the lead 7-3 in the first quarter and never looked back. The score at the break was 21-6 after a late touchdown from Tom Brady to Antonio Brown.

In the second half, all the Chiefs could manage was a third quarter field goal and were shut out in the final 15 minutes. It’s Tom Brady’s 7th Super Bowl win as the Bucs finish the year with a 12-5 record. Kansas City ends the 2020-21 season with a 14-3 record.

