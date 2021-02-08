West Virginia to get additional doses of COVID-19 vaccines through pharmacy partnership

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia has entered a partnership with Walgreens that will provide thousands of additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccine every week, Gov. Jim Justice announced Monday.

Gov. Justice said during his coronavirus press briefing the state is expecting an additional 5,800 doses per week for West Virginians 65 years old and older thanks to the new partnership. The doses will also be used to vaccinate health care workers, the governor says.

Gov. Justice informed the press Monday that West Virginia is still leading the nation in vaccine administration, with 5.82 percent of the entire population vaccinated.

As for adults 65 and older, Gov. Justice announced that 100,286 first round doses have been administered and 34,288 second doses have been given.

“We finished last week’s allocations with 106.1 percent going into somebody’s arm,” said Gov. Justice. “You say how in the world are they getting over 100 percent? Ya know, well it’s just real simple we’re getting more doses out of the vials and we have an 87.2 percent administration rate of our second doses.”

Gov. Justice says vaccination clinics will again be held in all of West Virginians 55 counties for individuals 65 years old and older. Many of the clinics through ‘operation save our wisdom’ are utilizing existing waitlists.

As of Monday, 216,000 West Virginians have pre-registered for the COVID-19 vaccine.

For more information on how to pre-registered click here.

For the 23-consecutive day, Gov. Justice says the number of active COVID-19 cases in the state has dropped. He also announced Monday that currently 45 long-term care facilities are dealing with outbreaks and two churches in the state have reported an increase in cases.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.