WVDEP cancels spring and summer events for youth

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection announced they are cancelling three events set for Spring and Summer 2021 due to COVID-19.

The Make It Shine Earth Day Celebration, West Virginia Youth Environmental Day and state Junior Conservation Camp has been cancelled for the second year in a row.

“It is with heartfelt sadness that we are announcing the cancellation of these events,” said Annette Hoskins, director of the WVDEP’s Youth Environmental Program (YEP).

“We understand how important they are to the young people of our state and we recognize their tremendous value from an environmental education standpoint. But, after much discussion regarding logistical issues and taking into account the significant amount of uncertainty still surrounding COVID-19, we did not feel we could move forward with the events and guarantee the safety of all those involved.”

The Earth Day Celebration usually takes place in April on the outdoor plaza at the Clay Center in Charleston. Hundreds of children attend for hands-on environmental education.

Youth Environmental Day was set for May 15 at at North Bend State Park in Ritchie County. This event is where young West Virginians are recognized for projects they’ve completed throughout the year that help the environment and communities. Hoskins says youth projects will still be judged and winners will be recognized this spring.

The Junior Conservation Camp was scheduled for June 21-25 at Cedar Lakes in Ripley.

