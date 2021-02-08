WVU vs. Baylor games postponed

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (February 8, 2021) – The Big 12 Conference announced today that the West Virginia University men’s basketball games with Baylor (Feb. 15) and at Baylor (Feb. 18) have been postponed in accordance with the Conference’s game interruption guidelines.

The postponements are in response to Baylor being unable to meet the required COVID-19 thresholds, as established by the Big 12 Conference. WVU will work with the Big 12 Conference and the two schools to reschedule the games.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.