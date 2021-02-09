Advertisement

19 new COVID-19 deaths in W.Va.

Coronavirus in West Virginia
Coronavirus in West Virginia(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 10:09 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - 19 new coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in West Virginia.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), as of February 9, 2021, there have been 2,007,316 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 125,522 total cases and 2,150 total deaths.

The deaths include a 63-year old female from Marion County, an 82-year old female from Marion County, a 65-year old female from Jackson County, a 64-year old male from Doddridge County, a 68-year old female from Wood County, a 69-year old male from Cabell County, an 82-year old female from Logan County, an 81-year old female from Barbour County, a 77-year old male from Cabell County, a 66-year old female from Logan County, a 90-year old female from Mercer County, a 79-year old male from Mercer County, an 85-year old female from Kanawha County, an 83-year old female from Barbour County, a 73-year old male from Mercer County, a 64-year old male from Raleigh County, a 64-year old female from Mercer County, a 96-year old female from Raleigh County, and a 91-year old male from Pendleton County.

As of Tuesday, 416 new cases have been reported.

There are 14,756 active cases.

108,616 people have recovered from the virus.

221,347 individuals have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 108,870 people are fully vaccinated.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,151), Berkeley (9,279), Boone (1,493), Braxton (757), Brooke (1,945), Cabell (7,365), Calhoun (217), Clay (361), Doddridge (434), Fayette (2,514), Gilmer (660), Grant (1,020), Greenbrier (2,328), Hampshire (1,452), Hancock (2,537), Hardy (1,244), Harrison (4,644), Jackson (1,616), Jefferson (3,456), Kanawha (11,487), Lewis (936), Lincoln (1,166), Logan (2,563), Marion (3,519), Marshall (2,925), Mason (1,714), McDowell (1,305), Mercer (4,029), Mineral (2,543), Mingo (2,027), Monongalia (7,398), Monroe (910), Morgan (892), Nicholas (1,106), Ohio (3,488), Pendleton (602), Pleasants (787), Pocahontas (570), Preston (2,461), Putnam (3,977), Raleigh (4,371), Randolph (2,289), Ritchie (585), Roane (477), Summers (682), Taylor (1,043), Tucker (477), Tyler (596), Upshur (1,585), Wayne (2,496), Webster (278), Wetzel (1,032), Wirt (333), Wood (6,731), Wyoming (1,669).

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
Chief Meteorologist Tony Cavalier says a major winter weather event is possible this week
Major winter weather event possible this week
Two arrested after vehicle pursuit
Boone County Deputies spotted the puppies along US 119.
Puppies found abandoned along US 119
A lawyer from Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on 18 counts related to human trafficking that...
Attorney suspended after he’s charged with human trafficking

Latest News

Amber Alert issued for 4-month-old boy
Nearly 30 cats were rescued.
Nearly 30 cats rescued after “long and emotional investigation”
First Warning Forecast
First Warning Forecast
A man from Florida received a 30-year prison sentence for mailing more than 18 pounds of...
Florida man sentenced to 30-year prison sentence for mailing meth from L.A. to Charleston