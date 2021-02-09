19 new COVID-19 deaths in W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - 19 new coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in West Virginia.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), as of February 9, 2021, there have been 2,007,316 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 125,522 total cases and 2,150 total deaths.

The deaths include a 63-year old female from Marion County, an 82-year old female from Marion County, a 65-year old female from Jackson County, a 64-year old male from Doddridge County, a 68-year old female from Wood County, a 69-year old male from Cabell County, an 82-year old female from Logan County, an 81-year old female from Barbour County, a 77-year old male from Cabell County, a 66-year old female from Logan County, a 90-year old female from Mercer County, a 79-year old male from Mercer County, an 85-year old female from Kanawha County, an 83-year old female from Barbour County, a 73-year old male from Mercer County, a 64-year old male from Raleigh County, a 64-year old female from Mercer County, a 96-year old female from Raleigh County, and a 91-year old male from Pendleton County.

As of Tuesday, 416 new cases have been reported.

There are 14,756 active cases.

108,616 people have recovered from the virus.

221,347 individuals have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 108,870 people are fully vaccinated.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,151), Berkeley (9,279), Boone (1,493), Braxton (757), Brooke (1,945), Cabell (7,365), Calhoun (217), Clay (361), Doddridge (434), Fayette (2,514), Gilmer (660), Grant (1,020), Greenbrier (2,328), Hampshire (1,452), Hancock (2,537), Hardy (1,244), Harrison (4,644), Jackson (1,616), Jefferson (3,456), Kanawha (11,487), Lewis (936), Lincoln (1,166), Logan (2,563), Marion (3,519), Marshall (2,925), Mason (1,714), McDowell (1,305), Mercer (4,029), Mineral (2,543), Mingo (2,027), Monongalia (7,398), Monroe (910), Morgan (892), Nicholas (1,106), Ohio (3,488), Pendleton (602), Pleasants (787), Pocahontas (570), Preston (2,461), Putnam (3,977), Raleigh (4,371), Randolph (2,289), Ritchie (585), Roane (477), Summers (682), Taylor (1,043), Tucker (477), Tyler (596), Upshur (1,585), Wayne (2,496), Webster (278), Wetzel (1,032), Wirt (333), Wood (6,731), Wyoming (1,669).

