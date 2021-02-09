Advertisement

22 new cases of coronavirus in Scioto County

COVID-19
COVID-19(AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 3:08 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - 22 new cases of the coronavirus have been reported in Scioto County.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, there have been 5,694 cases since the start of the outbreak.

Two additional people have been hospitalized as of February 9. This brings the total number of hospitalizations to 389.

39 more individuals have recovered, increasing the overall recoveries to 5,277 over the course of the pandemic.

Scioto County remains at Level Three or “Red” on the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory System

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
Boone County Deputies spotted the puppies along US 119.
Puppies found abandoned along US 119
Chief Meteorologist Tony Cavalier says a major winter weather event is possible this week
Major winter weather event possible this week
Two arrested after vehicle pursuit
A lawyer from Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on 18 counts related to human trafficking that...
Attorney suspended after he’s charged with human trafficking

Latest News

Prosecutors have determined that the letters do not meet the criteria of a charging offense.
No arrests made in relation to threatening letters sent to Trump supporters
FILE (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
Cabell-Huntington Health Department announces update on second COVID-19 vaccine doses
Governor Mike DeWine holds press conference
Governor DeWine asking schools to come up with plan to help students; discusses rent assistance
Valentine's Day gifts for everyone
Valentine’s Day gifts for everyone