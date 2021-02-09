22 new cases of coronavirus in Scioto County

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - 22 new cases of the coronavirus have been reported in Scioto County.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, there have been 5,694 cases since the start of the outbreak.

Two additional people have been hospitalized as of February 9. This brings the total number of hospitalizations to 389.

39 more individuals have recovered, increasing the overall recoveries to 5,277 over the course of the pandemic.

Scioto County remains at Level Three or “Red” on the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory System

