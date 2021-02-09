24 new cases of COVID-19 in Boyd County

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - 24 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Boyd County.

According to the Boyd County Emergency Operations Center, this brings the total number of cases to 4,386.

No new deaths have been reported. Overall, 61 people have died in connection to the virus.

15 additional people have recovered. There have been 2,695 recoveries since the outbreak started.

