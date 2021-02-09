Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for 4-month-old boy

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 10:55 AM EST
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a 4-month-old boy who was in an SUV when it was taken from a childcare center in Columbus, Ohio.

Police say the maroon 2008 Acura MDX, with a license plate of JBF7637, was unattended with only the child inside when it was stolen outside of the KinderCare Learning Center just before 8:30 a.m.

Police say 4-month-old, Alpha Kamara, was last seen wearing a maroon long sleeve that says “My Little Cutie” and navy colored pants.

He is 19 inches tall, weighs 20 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-4545.

