Advertisement

Attorney-at-paw? Filter makes lawyer look like cat in court

An attorney accidentally joined a video court hearing while using a Zoom filter that made him...
An attorney accidentally joined a video court hearing while using a Zoom filter that made him appear like a fluffy white kitten.(Source: KTRK, CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALPINE, Texas (AP) — A West Texas judge has a word of caution to those attending court hearings via Zoom: Always check for filters before logging on.

Judge Roy Ferguson’s warning comes after an attorney accidentally joined a video court hearing while using a Zoom filter that made him appear like a fluffy white kitten.

“I’m here live. I’m not a cat,” the attorney said.

“I can see that,” replied Ferguson, whose district covers five counties in West Texas, including the town of Marfa.

The short video clip, which was shared online by Ferguson, ends with others coaching the attorney on how to remove the cat filter.

The judge said on Twitter: “These fun moments are a by-product of the legal profession’s dedication to ensuring that the justice system continues to function in these tough times. Everyone involved handled it with dignity, and the filtered lawyer showed incredible grace. True professionalism all around!”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
Boone County Deputies spotted the puppies along US 119.
Puppies found abandoned along US 119
Chief Meteorologist Tony Cavalier says a major winter weather event is possible this week
Major winter weather event possible this week
Two arrested after vehicle pursuit
A lawyer from Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on 18 counts related to human trafficking that...
Attorney suspended after he’s charged with human trafficking

Latest News

President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal...
LIVE: Trump’s historic 2nd trial opens with jarring video of siege
Mary Wilson, founding member of The Supremes, poses on the roof of Capitol Records on Thursday,...
Mary Wilson, longest-reigning original Supreme, dies at 76
This van will be responsible for transporting food to a mobile food pantry on Charleston's West...
Local soup kitchen comes to the rescue after dollar store fire
Law enforcement personnel and first responders gather outside of the Allina Health clinic,...
5 wounded in Minnesota clinic attack; local man arrested