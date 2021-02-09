Advertisement

Cabell-Huntington Health Department announces update on second COVID-19 vaccine doses

FILE (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
FILE (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)(Jae C. Hong | AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 3:03 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Cabell-Huntington Health Department has an announcement regarding the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

Officials say if you are part of the priority groups that received their first dose with the Cabell-Huntington Health Department prior to January 23, you can go to the St. Mary’s Education Center located at 2853 5th Avenue in Huntington on Thursday, February 11 or Friday, February 12 between 8 a.n. and 4 p.m. to get your second dose.

This is only an option for those who are part of the priority groups who have already gotten their first vaccine dose with the Cabell-Huntington Health Department.

If you still need your first dose, you will be contacted to schedule an appointment based on vaccine availability.

According to the health department, vaccine services may be postponed due to inclement weather.

