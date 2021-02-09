Advertisement

City of Pikeville announces cancellation of Annual Hillbilly Days Festival

By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 12:11 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) -A popular festival in our region has been cancelled for the second time.

The City of Pikeville, in conjunction with the Pike County Health Department, announced on Tuesday Hillbilly Days 2021 is canceled.

“For so many, Hillbilly Days is an annual event that represents community and fellowship, something we have all sorely missed over the last year,” said Pikeville City Manager Philip Elswick. “Unfortunately, the coronavirus pandemic is not over yet, and as a City, we must continue to protect every member of our community. Rest assured that we are making plans so that when health officials say it is safe to gather again, Pikeville will be the place to be for years to come.”

Since 1977, Pikeville has welcomed community members and visitors to enjoy one of the state’s largest festivals to benefit the Shriners’ Children’s Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky. Hillbilly Days is full of music, clogging, square dancing, and more. Pikeville is excited to bring back the tradition in the future and hopes to see even more hillbilly friends and guests when deemed safe.

The festival was also cancelled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We encourage everyone to make a plan to get vaccinated so we can eliminate this disease’s grip on society,” said Tammy Riley from the Pike County Health Department. “The sooner we beat coronavirus, the sooner we can resume normal operations, including gathering at exciting festivals and events like Hillbilly Days.”

Pikeville Tourism and city officials are actively planning future events in hopes that the community will soon be able to gather safely.

