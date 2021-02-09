Advertisement

COVID-19 Ky. | 2,339 new cases, 35 more deaths

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.(Governor Andy Beshear/Youtube)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Tuesday announced 2,339 new COVID-19 cases and 35 more deaths.

Despite the continued high number of deaths, the governor said he’s pleased with the efforts residents are making. Tuesday’s positivity rate was 7.66%.

“We’re seeing really good compliance out there,” Beshear said. “Keep it up.”

On the ongoing vaccination effort, Beshear said the federal government will be supplying 6 percent more vaccine doses next week, saying that 71,675 doses will be received statewide compared with 56,175 doses a couple of weeks ago.

The governor also talked about the incoming winter storm Wednesday evening into Thursday, saying the National Guard is on alert statewide. Some regional vaccine clinics have been canceled, but none are in WSAZ’s coverage area.

“Mother Nature has stepped in and thrown us a curve ball,” Beshear said.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
Boone County Deputies spotted the puppies along US 119.
Puppies found abandoned along US 119
Chief Meteorologist Tony Cavalier says a major winter weather event is possible this week
Major winter weather event possible this week
Two arrested after vehicle pursuit
A lawyer from Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on 18 counts related to human trafficking that...
Attorney suspended after he’s charged with human trafficking

Latest News

This van will be responsible for transporting food to a mobile food pantry on Charleston's West...
Local soup kitchen comes to the rescue after dollar store fire
There are 1,385 active cases.
35 additional COVID-19 cases reported in Kanawha County
Nearly 30 cats rescued after “long and emotional investigation”
Nearly 30 cats rescued after “long and emotional investigation”
According to the Boyd County Emergency Operations Center, this brings the total number of cases...
24 new cases of COVID-19 in Boyd County