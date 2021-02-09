COVID-19 Ky. | 2,339 new cases, 35 more deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Tuesday announced 2,339 new COVID-19 cases and 35 more deaths.

Despite the continued high number of deaths, the governor said he’s pleased with the efforts residents are making. Tuesday’s positivity rate was 7.66%.

“We’re seeing really good compliance out there,” Beshear said. “Keep it up.”

On the ongoing vaccination effort, Beshear said the federal government will be supplying 6 percent more vaccine doses next week, saying that 71,675 doses will be received statewide compared with 56,175 doses a couple of weeks ago.

The governor also talked about the incoming winter storm Wednesday evening into Thursday, saying the National Guard is on alert statewide. Some regional vaccine clinics have been canceled, but none are in WSAZ’s coverage area.

“Mother Nature has stepped in and thrown us a curve ball,” Beshear said.

