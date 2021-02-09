COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department and the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority will be holding a COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

It will be held on Saturday, February 13, at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

This will be held in partnership between KCEAA, the city of Charleston, Kanawha County Commission, Charleston Area Medical Center, Thomas Health Systems, West Virginia Health Right, Family Care, the University of Charleston and the West Virginia National Guard.

A limited number of appointments for new doses have been given to those 65 years of age and older who are signed up through Everbridge, which is West Virginia’s vaccine registration system.

You are asked to not to come to the clinic for a first dose without an appointment.

If you were given your first Pfizer dose by KCHD between January 18 through January 23 or the Moderna vaccine the week of January 11 through 16, you should come to Saturday’s clinic for your second dose.

Those who are 65 and older should have gotten a call with an appointment time to come to the clinic for your second shot.

If you are a health care worker and were given a Pfizer vaccine on January 22 at the Coliseum, you should schedule your appointment through the CDC’s Vaccine Administration Management System.

Those who have appointments are guaranteed a vaccine and there is no need to come early to your appointment. The health department says this slows down the process for you and others.

If you are over the age of 65 and didn’t get a call and need a second dose, you should come to Saturday’s clinic at the same time as the appointment for your first dose.

Officials say you should come to the clinic for a second dose only if KCHD gave you your first dose.

There will be free parking available at the Coliseum’s Quarrier Street parking garage.

