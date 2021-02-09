Florida man sentenced to 30-year prison sentence for mailing meth from L.A. to Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man from Florida received a 30-year prison sentence for mailing more than 18 pounds of methamphetamine from Los Angeles to Charleston, U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart said Monday.

In September 2019, Thomas Drew Bess, 39, had pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

Investigators say Bess flew from his home state of Florida to Los Angeles where he mailed a package containing more than 18 pounds of meth to Charleston.

According to investigators, the meth was intended to be sold in Charleston, but the U.S. Postal Service intercepted the package and obtained a search warrant for it.

Bess was arrested in Florida and then brought to West Virginia on an indictment.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.