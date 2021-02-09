Governor DeWine asking schools to come up with plan to help students; discusses rent assistance

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is asking school districts across the state to come up with a plan to help students.

He held a press conference Tuesday afternoon.

Governor DeWine says in the executive budget he announced last week, they’re expanding the investment in the Student Wellness and Success Programs and the wrap-around services they provide to $1.1 billion. With this flexible funding, individual schools make decisions about what their students need most.

The governor is asking each school district in the state to formulate a specific plan aimed at the individual needs of each of their students. He is also asking parents to communicate with their child’s school to explain what their kid’s needs are.

He wants these plans to be made public by no later than April 1.

Governor DeWine says 566 schools have had teachers and staff vaccinated within one week. More than 1,300 schools will have teachers and staff vaccinated by the end of this week.

Ohioans 65 years of age and older are able to get the coronavirus vaccine.

With rent assistance, the governor says several weeks ago they worked with the General Assembly to request the state Controlling Board to approve $100 million in federal funding to help low income Ohioans who don’t own their own home to pay their rent or bills. The Developmental Services Agency is distributing this funding among the state’s 47 community action agencies. Eligible Ohioans can contact their local agency for assistance with outstanding balances dating back to March 13, 2020. They may get help for future bills once back bills are made current.

Eligible households must be at or below 80% of their county’s area median income. This varies by county and size of household. You must also have experienced a hardship due to COVID-19 and demonstrate a risk of homeless or housing instability. A list of agencies can be found here under home relief grants.

Assistance can go toward outstanding balances dating back to March 13, 2020, assistance for future rent/utility payments once back bills have been made current, and assistance for future rent and utility assistance for 3 months at a time. Eligibility info ⬇ pic.twitter.com/jVihq4yuIe — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) February 9, 2021

With nursing homes and long-term care facilities, the governor says they are now preparing for when vaccinations are done, and nursing homes are taking in new residents or adding staff. Both of these groups will need to be vaccinated if they haven’t already. They also want to offer employees another chance to get vaccinated. The details of this will be announced next week.

As of February 9, there have been 4,120 new cases of COVID-19, 79 deaths, 237 hospitalizations and 34 ICU admissions. Overall, there have been 910,847 total cases, 11,509 deaths, 47,110 hospitalizations and 6,800 ICU admissions.

Governor DeWine also announced they are expecting 114,100 vaccines from Moderna and 73,125 from Pfizer next week. These are first doses.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.