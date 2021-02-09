Huntington City Council approves ordinances to delay certain fees/taxes

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington City Council has approved two ordinances Monday evening to help residents and business owners during the pandemic.

The ordinances will bring the elimination of the refuse fee for residents and the business and the occupation tax for retail stores and restaurants for three more months.

In April 2020, Huntington Mayor Steve Williams initially proposed the tax free relief at the onset of COVID-19 as a way to help residents and businesses during the pandemic. The quarterly relief was extended in July and again in October.

The refuse bill for residents is $60, which is billed quarterly.

Mayor Williams said the city evaluates quarter to quarter whether the extension is feasible but says for now it’s the right thing to do.

The cost to the city is roughly $1.3 million per quarter.

