Local soup kitchen comes to the rescue after dollar store fire

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - If Monday’s fire at a Charleston dollar store has left anyone wanting for food, community leaders say help is on the way.

After hearing about the Family Dollar fire on Charleston’s West Side, officials with Manna Meal got busy.

“We are going to put together a mobile pantry,” said Amy Wolfe, executive director of Manna Meal in Charleston.

The mobile pantry will be near the Family Dollar and feature fresh foods. The idea came to Wolfe after she learned about the fire. She referred to that part of Charleston as a “food desert.”

“There are only two full-service grocery stores in Charleston and those are both on the West Side,” Wolfe said. As she told WSAZ, many elderly individuals depended on the Family Dollar for basic grocery needs.

“We will have dairy products, milk, eggs, vegetables and boxed meals,” Wolfe said.

Wolfe also said the mobile pantry will run in a limited capacity next week. After that, it will run on a weekly basis. It is being made possible by Manna Meal and their community partners like the Kanawha Valley Collective and the Salvation Army.

Additional details on the pantry will be announced soon.

