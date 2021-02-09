Man electrocuted by power line in Kentucky

MARTIN COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - A man was electrocuted Tuesday morning when he came in contact with a live power line on the ground.

The accident happened about 9:45 a.m. Tuesday on Riverfront Road in Martin County, Kentucky about four miles from Lovely, Kentucky.

According to Martin County Coroner, Chris Todd, the 36-year-old man and his wife were in the woods near an abandoned building where a live power line ran through the woods on the ground.

When the man came into contact with the wire, he fell to the ground and his wife called 911.

When rescue crews arrived, they performed CPR but the man later died from his injuries.

State Police are investigating the accident.

The identity of the man has not been released at this time.

