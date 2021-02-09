Mandt responds to criticism regarding social media post

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - House Democrat legislators in West Virginia are calling for action against Delegate John Mandt (R-Cabell) after another social media post circulates indicating his opposition to proposed legislation, the Fairness Act.

The proposal has been on the legislative agenda in previous years and will be re-introduced again this year by Del. Joshua Higginbotham.

The bills sponsor says it would ban discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity in employment, housing and public spaces. Similar protections exist in 22 states and the District of Columbia. Currently in West Virginia, a hate crime can not be determined based on gender or sexual orientation.

Delegate Shawn Fluharty (D-Ohio), Delegate Cody Thompson (D-Randolph) and Delegate Danielle Walker (D-Monongalia) are calling upon Republican leadership to take action against Mandt for what they call a pattern of bigotry and discrimination.

“Bigots should not be serving in the Legislature, let alone, sitting on powerful committees which directly impact the very people that Delegate Mandt continues to discriminate against,” House Minority Whip Shawn Fluharty said. “Republican leadership should immediately revoke Delegate Mandt’s committee assignments instead of condoning his message of hate.”

“Sadly, his hate-filled and homophobic social media posts are becoming a recurring theme,” Delegate Cody Thompson said. “I am deeply concerned about his obsession with restricting rights of people like me in the LGBTQ+ community,” he continued. “The Legislature needs to pass the Fairness Act now to show the rest of the country and the world that all Mountaineers are free, valued, and respected.”

“Each of us have our own truths, but when your words are discriminatory, prejudice and racist, each of us must take a stand,” Delegate Danielle Walker said. “Legislators must stand for the intersectionality of the BIPOC and LGBTQ+ community. It is disrespectful to boast that Black History Month shouldn’t be inclusive,” she said. “I am Black, and I want to educate and empower my colleagues and fellow Mountaineers about Black LGBTQ+ pioneers including James Baldwin, Lori Lightfoot, Andrea Jenkins, Ron Oden, Barbara Jordan, and many more,” Walker continued. “Delegate Mandt’s words show us why the Legislature needs implicit bias training and anti-racist training.”

The Democratic Caucus in the House recently participated in implicit bias training through the Charleston YWCA and say they invite Republican legislators to do the same.

In a virtual news conference Tuesday morning, a representative from the NAACP, alongside the President of Huntington Pride and a Rabbi from Huntington, openly denounced the comments.

Del. Mandt declined WSAZ’s request for an interview but did provide the following statement:

I received another media request to respond to comments made by Democrat delegates on my continued opposition the dangerous Fairness Act. They demand that I no longer expose the Fairness Act for its perils when asked about it by the media. That’s the type of political grandstanding we should expect from the handful of progressive Democrats remaining in the House. They seek to silence opposition while simultaneously calling for unity. I speak for my district’s constituents. I don’t speak for the House Leadership Team, in fact, questions about the Fairness Act’s unlikely viability should be directed to their excellent press office. But the Republican Party Platform clearly speaks an unwavering opposition to the Fairness Act and to all similar controversial bills. They ignore science, endanger women and girls, and exploit confused minors for financial gain. I am a Republican. I support our platform. I’ll restate that I stand with gay-identifying West Virginians and the thousands of public ex-gays who speak out against the divisive Fairness Act. Here’s an excerpted comment from a West Virginia voter: (name redacted for her privacy and safety) "I just wanted to let you know as a married lesbian, I 100% stand behind your opposition of this act. The militant leftists have completely taken over the lgb community and it is truly a battle to destroy religion and elevate one group of people over another. Just know that the conservative gay community stands behind you!" Shouldn’t we be listening to all the voices in this debate. Just read the stern warning from a trans-identifying patient against the barbaric surgeries on minors, for financial gain, in today’s Feb. 9, 2021 Newsweek.com story. The Fairness Act protects this barbarism. So, Republican Joshua Higginbotham, most in the Democrat caucus and the gay-identifying lobbying group known as Fairness West Virginia, are hyping this dangerous bill for the 10th year in a row. And I believe doing so in 2021 is giving a small percentage of our citizens a cruel false hope that it might pass. No one needs me to announce that If such a dangerous bill couldn’t become law in 83 years of Democrat control, it’s outrageous to propose that it would move with a Republican super majority. And for the Republicans and Democrat voters who would prefer to avoid speaking out on human sexuality bills and would rather stick to the budget bills, the infrastructure bills, the economy bills, be aware…the Fairness Act is nothing but a sue and settle shakedown scheme that would hurtle West Virginia back towards the judicial hellhole rating that we only recently escaped. Claiming it’s necessary for more business is intentional misinformation. It would crush small business owners under false discrimination claims. In response to the Democrat’s question if I’d like to change my position, and in keeping with the respectful acknowledgement of Black History Month, I’ll borrow these words: Success is liking yourself, liking what you do, and liking how you do it. – Maya Angelou

Republican Gov. Jim Justice said in a candidates’ debate last year that he would sign the bill if it passes.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.