Nearly 30 cats rescued after “long and emotional investigation”

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman has been arrested after deputies removed nearly 30 neglected cats from her home.

According to the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office, Glenna Adair, 75, of Delbarton, was arrested and charged with mistreating animals in a cruel manner and animal cruelty - improper sustenance, including food and water.

We want to warn you some of the details of this story could be considered disturbing.

According to the criminal complaint, on February 6, deputies with the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a home in Delbarton.

Sheriff’s deputies found 59 cats that were starved and eating one another. Numerous cats were trapped in cages. They also found the body of a cat.

The next day, deputies responded back to the residence and approximately 30 cats were rescued.

The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office says this has been a long and emotional investigation.

