No arrests made in relation to threatening letters sent to Trump supporters

Prosecutors have determined that the letters do not meet the criteria of a charging offense.
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 3:34 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - No charges will be filed in relation to threatening letters sent to Trump supporters in Putnam County.

According to Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton, the author of the letters has been identified.

However, prosecutors have determined that the letters do not meet the criteria of a charging offense.

Putnam County Prosecutor Mark Sorsaia called the letter “concerning and highly inappropriate,” but the law requires threats to be specific - and the letters don’t do that.

Sorsaia said, ““It’s something you don’t like getting in the mail. It’s something that’s concerning if you got in the mail. The person went right up to the line but didn’t cross it.”

