Puppies found abandoned along US 119

Boone County Deputies spotted the puppies along US 119.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 7:48 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Late Monday afternoon deputies made an important stop, rescuing puppies abandon on the side of the road.

According to deputies five small puppies had been discarded along US 119 Northbound lanes near Lee Miller Road

The deputies were able to take the puppies to Danville Animal Clinic and BARC for care.

Now deputies are looking for any information that leads to who may have abandon the animals.

Anyone wishing to adopt or help out the shelters should contact the two agencies directly.

