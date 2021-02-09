Renovation and new construction coming to Putnam County Sheriff’s Office

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - On Tuesday, the Putnam County Commission took the next step in renovating the current sheriff’s facility and adding a new one.

“I’m very excited (and) I’m very thankful for the commission to see the need (in) Putnam county for a new law enforcement facility,” Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton told WSAZ.

During the county commission meeting, commissioners heard three presentations from architect design firms hoping to be chosen for the project. After an executive session, the commission unanimously voted on ‘Silling Architects,’ a firm out of West Virginia. However, before the project gets started, the company and the commission must negotiate a price.

“We assigned a committee of two, I was one of those and our county manager Jeremy Young is the other one,” said Commission President Ron Foster. “So the two of us will negotiate with Silling and hopefully come to an agreement shortly.”

Sheriff Eggleton says the current facility is outdated and right now, day report is operating in another building off-site. He hopes the remodel of the current facility and the addition of a new one next door, will help bring everyone to the same location.

“The facility we have right now floods and the evidence rooms get water in them,” he said, “everything (is) on crates, so the renovation in that building will be drastic.”

Sheriff Eggleton and Commissioner Foster both say this move will help when it comes to recruitment at the Sheriff’s department, which has been a nation-wide struggle for law enforcement agencies.

“Every little bit that we can do to bring in better qualified and more applicants,” said Sheriff Eggleton. “It pays in the end to give us a better quality deputy.”

“You need to have the best quality service for your community when it comes to your police force and you need to have the best facility for your police force so they can operate the most efficiently. Currently we do not have that,” said Foster.

“It’s professionalism, when I ran for Sheriff, I asked people to trust me about professionalism and they deserve that. The people of Putnam County deserve the top-notch law enforcement,” Sheriff Eggleton told WSAZ.

Foster said though they have not negotiated a price for the project with Silling yet, he anticipates the project costing anywhere between three to five million dollars.

He said $1.2 million will come from the CARES act and another $1.2 million will come from savings on rentals. He said they will finance the rest or use future CARES funds and additional funding from their general funds along with their current building funds to pay for the project.

“After lowering the levy rate in our county last year, I am confident there will be no desire to raise it this year. Putnam County is in a strong financial condition and interest rates are at historic lows. We are investing in hard assets needed for continued success in Putnam County,” said Commission President Ron Foster in a statement given to WSAZ.

Foster also asked Silling Architects for a rough timeline on the project and they said it would take between four to six months to design which Foster says means we could see construction starting late this year. They are still working to finalize the timeline though.

The new facility will sit between the courthouse and state police detachment in Winfield.

