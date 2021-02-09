Road crews preparing for winter weather

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With potentially hazardous conditions expected in the coming days, road crews are set to be out in full force to try to keep roads clear.

Rob Pennington, maintenance engineer with the West Virginia Division of Highways District 2, says it’s going to take a sustained effort.

Crews have been doing prep work, making sure salt trucks and snowplows are ready. They have crews working in two 12-hour shifts until this round of bad weather has passed.

Pennington says they’ve got a sufficient level of salt piled up.

He says they’re expecting temperatures to drop well below freezing by Saturday, and their goal is to have snow and ice cleared off roads before then to help drivers avoid potentially hazardous conditions.

Because of COVID-19, Pennington says they have a plan in place in case some crew members would have to be quarantined. However, he says fortunately at this time that is not an issue, and all of their crew members are good to go.

Pennington says they’ll be focusing on priority routes first, starting with the interstate and other highly used roads.

