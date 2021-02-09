Advertisement

Road crews preparing for winter weather

With potentially hazardous conditions expected in the coming days, road crews are set to be out...
With potentially hazardous conditions expected in the coming days, road crews are set to be out in full force to try to keep roads clear.(WSAZ/Andrew Colegrove)
By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With potentially hazardous conditions expected in the coming days, road crews are set to be out in full force to try to keep roads clear.

Rob Pennington, maintenance engineer with the West Virginia Division of Highways District 2, says it’s going to take a sustained effort.

Crews have been doing prep work, making sure salt trucks and snowplows are ready. They have crews working in two 12-hour shifts until this round of bad weather has passed.

Pennington says they’ve got a sufficient level of salt piled up.

He says they’re expecting temperatures to drop well below freezing by Saturday, and their goal is to have snow and ice cleared off roads before then to help drivers avoid potentially hazardous conditions.

Because of COVID-19, Pennington says they have a plan in place in case some crew members would have to be quarantined. However, he says fortunately at this time that is not an issue, and all of their crew members are good to go.

Pennington says they’ll be focusing on priority routes first, starting with the interstate and other highly used roads.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
Boone County Deputies spotted the puppies along US 119.
Puppies found abandoned along US 119
Chief Meteorologist Tony Cavalier says a major winter weather event is possible this week
Major winter weather event possible this week
Two arrested after vehicle pursuit
A lawyer from Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on 18 counts related to human trafficking that...
Attorney suspended after he’s charged with human trafficking

Latest News

Sanitizing bottles have been put on every desk in the West Virginia Senate chamber.
Education, health care and taxes top W.Va. legislative agenda
John Mandt Jr. represents Cabell County in the West Virginia House of Delegates.
Mandt responds to criticism regarding social media post
Education, health care and taxes top W.Va. legislative agenda
A local food pantry has come to the rescue after a dollar store fire on Charleston's West Side.
Local soup kitchen comes to the rescue after dollar store fire
Putnam County commission took the next step in remodeling the current Sheriff's facility and...
Renovation and new construction coming to Putnam County Sheriff’s Office