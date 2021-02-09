Advertisement

Teays Valley Fire Department helps a pup in need

By WSAZ News Staff
Feb. 8, 2021
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Teays Valley Fire Department’s B-shift could be found Friday evening, responding to an unusual call.

Upon arrival crews met Dozer who had ran into the side of his cage and got stuck.

It was believed the cage had penetrated into his jaw.

Using a wire cutters crews cut a two-foot by one-foot piece of cage and transported Dozer, and his parents, to the Kanawha Valley Veterinary Emergency Hospital.

Veterinarians were able to put Dozer to sleep and safely cut away the cage in around ten minutes; thankfully the cage was only lodged in two of his teeth and not his jaw.

Monday, Dozer came back to visit Teays Valley Fire Department’s B-shift, saying thanks for helping him out.

