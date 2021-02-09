Teen killed saving 3-year-old cousin from sledding accident, family says

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WKBW) - A New York family is grieving after a tragic sledding accident killed their 16-year-old daughter, but they say the teenager managed to save her 3-year-old cousin from suffering the same fate.

Renee Hill was 16 years old, a sophomore at Niagara Wheatfield High School and the oldest of four children.

“She was our whole world,” said her mother, Alexis Kraft. “She was a mama bear, for sure. She could get them in line real quick, but she was loving and they all loved her.”

Renee Hill, 16, died saving her 3-year-old cousin from a sledding accident in which the sled hit a tree at a New York park, her family says. (Source: Family photos, WKBW via CNN)

But the teenager’s life came to a sudden, tragic end Saturday morning when she went sledding with her cousins at Clyde L. Burmaster Park in Lewiston, New York.

Renee’s parents say she died saving her 3-year-old cousin.

“She had went down the hill. She had my 3-year-old nephew on with her, and she seen the tree coming. Her first instinct was to put her foot down and flip the sled, so my nephew wouldn’t get hurt. And she hit the tree, and her heart stopped on the way to the hospital,” Kraft said. “Everyone’s calling her a hero, but that was my baby.”

Renee is being remembered for her love of lacrosse. Her coach, Joe Kiszka, says she was quiet but intimidating, a strong, silent leader. On the field everyone feared her, but off the field, he says she was an absolute sweetheart.

“We would love to go watch her play lacrosse because she really was amazing. All the parents of the other girls on the team, they would call her ‘The Beast’ because once she got on the field, she would just go hard,” Kraft said.

Renee’s parents thanked the community for their support during such a difficult time. A GoFundMe set up to help them raised more than $26,000.

“Don’t take one minute for granted with your babies. Tell them you love them every minute, every chance you get,” Kraft said.

