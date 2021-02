HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Two Sisters Sweets & Treats, LLC. is an adventure for two teenage sisters who love to bake and create sweet treats! Their home bakery makes delicious goodies each day and for special occasions. Two Sisters specializes in making custom and unique desserts.

For more information, visit Two Sisters Sweets & Treats.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.