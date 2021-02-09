Advertisement

UK’s Princess Eugenie gives birth to 1st child, a baby boy

Queen Elizabeth and her husband, Prince Philip, are ‘delighted with the news’
Princess Eugenie, a granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II, and her husband, Jack Brooksbank,...
Princess Eugenie, a granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II, and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, married in October 2018 at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.(Source: The Royal Family/Twitter)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 1:59 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Princess Eugenie has given birth to a baby boy, Buckingham Palace announced Tuesday.

Eugenie, a granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II, and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, welcomed their son at London’s Portland Hospital on Tuesday morning.

Eugenie’s parents are Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York, The princess’ baby, who weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce, is her and Brooksbank’s first child and the queen’s ninth great-grandchild.

“Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well,” the statement said.

The palace said that Elizabeth and her husband, Prince Philip, were “delighted with the news.”

Eugenie married Brooksbank, a businessman, in October 2018 at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
Boone County Deputies spotted the puppies along US 119.
Puppies found abandoned along US 119
Chief Meteorologist Tony Cavalier says a major winter weather event is possible this week
Major winter weather event possible this week
Two arrested after vehicle pursuit
A lawyer from Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on 18 counts related to human trafficking that...
Attorney suspended after he’s charged with human trafficking

Latest News

Chocolate Strawberry Twist with Jason Smith
Chocolate Strawberry Twist with Jason Smith
Law enforcement personnel and first responders gather outside of the Allina Health clinic,...
Police: Multiple people shot at Minnesota clinic; 1 detained
'Food Among the Flowers' Valentines arrangements
‘Food Among the Flowers’ Valentine’s arrangements
President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal...
LIVE: Trump’s historic 2nd trial opens with jarring video of siege
Peter Ben Embarek, of the World Health Organization team holds up a chart showing pathways of...
WHO team: Coronavirus unlikely to have leaked from China lab