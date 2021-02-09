U.S. Attorney announces resignation

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - United States Attorney David M. DeVillers has announced he is resigning as chief law enforcement officer for the Southern District of Ohio.

He made the announcement on Tuesday.

This goes into effect on February 28, 2021.

DeVillers says, “it is with a heavy heart that I announce my resignation. I have been a prosecutor for my entire career, and it was my wish to remain a prosecutor until the end of my career, but that is not to be. I want to thank my family, friends and colleagues for all of the incredible support and encouragement over the years. I also want to thank Senators Portman and Brown for their trust in me. It has been the honor of my life to serve as the United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio. While it was my hope to continue on for a few more months to finish some of the work we have started, I am absolutely certain that the AUSAs and investigators working for the people of the Southern District of Ohio will bring this work to a successful and just closure. I am committed to support and assist whoever the President and Senate choose to permanently replace me to the best that I can. I encourage that person to be just, apolitical, aggressive and impactful.”

Attorney DeVillers was nominated by former President Donald Trump and started serving as United States Attorney in November 2019 following confirmation by the Senate.

He also worked as a federal prosecutor for nearly 20 years.

While he was United States Attorney, the office continued significant public corruption investigations, including filing charges against former Ohio Speaker of the House Larry Householder and three Cincinnati city council members.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.