Advertisement

Valentine’s Day gifts for everyone

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 2:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Gifts for kids

Click here for more information on Strider bikes.

Gifts for her

Click here for more information on Green Philosophy.

Click here for more information on Beurre.

Click here for more information on Ita Bonita jewelry.

Click here for more information on Les Creme candles.

Gift for him

Click here for more information on RotoShovel.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
Boone County Deputies spotted the puppies along US 119.
Puppies found abandoned along US 119
Chief Meteorologist Tony Cavalier says a major winter weather event is possible this week
Major winter weather event possible this week
Two arrested after vehicle pursuit
A lawyer from Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on 18 counts related to human trafficking that...
Attorney suspended after he’s charged with human trafficking

Latest News

Prosecutors have determined that the letters do not meet the criteria of a charging offense.
No arrests made in relation to threatening letters sent to Trump supporters
COVID-19
22 new cases of coronavirus in Scioto County
FILE (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
Cabell-Huntington Health Department announces update on second COVID-19 vaccine doses
Governor Mike DeWine holds press conference
Governor DeWine asking schools to come up with plan to help students; discusses rent assistance