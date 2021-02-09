Winter set for a harsh return

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The work week is off to a quiet start as the morning frigid chill succumbed to afternoon warming sun. The power of the Mid-February sun made the afternoon rather nice by “dead of the winter” standards as highs made the 40s for many. But this the dead of winter and in time a prolonged period of harsh winter weather will set in.

In a nutshell the next 7 days will feature an active storm pattern with multiple chances of accumulating snow and ice. If all goes as planned, and keep in mind it did not a week ago when Monday’s chill was expected to be bear 5 degrees, by President’s Day on Monday temperatures could start out not far from zero with several inches of snow on the ground.

The path to that Monday deep chill and snow starts with a coating of snow possible in Ohio and far North Kentucky as an overnight band of light snow knifes its way from Cincy and Dayton on its way to Morgantown. Any early snow would melt in the afternoon gloom and above freezing environment.

Commencing Wednesday through Friday dawn a southern storm will deliver a healthy precipitation event, with the proportions of snow, ice, sleet and rain likely to be a matter of location, location, location.

Winter Storm Watches are already posted for this potentially snow and ice maker. After the storm passes, assuming it leaves behind a snow/ice pack (80% chance), the doors will be open for a fresh snowfall Saturday night followed by the deep polar plunge of the season.

