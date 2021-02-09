Woman accused of burning only local store on Charleston’s West Side

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A case of arson now has dozens of people worried as to how or where they’re going to get groceries and necessities.

“I saw flames shooting out, smoke pouring out and I thought ‘oh the (Family Dollar) is on fire,” said Judith Michael who lives in an apartment building for seniors. “I couldn’t believe it.”

Michael’s apartment building sits right across from the Family Dollar on Virginia Street in Charleston.

Employees at the Family Dollar told investigators Latasia Badger, 20, of Charleston, caught clothing on fire after she dowsed it in lighter fluid. The store went up in flames just before 3 p.m. Monday.

Michael said she goes to the Family Dollar at least four times a day for either herself or her neighbors inside the complex, many who cannot get around on their own.

“It’s not just a store, it’s convenient for all of us that live here in the complex,” said Cathy Burns. “There’s a lot of seniors in there that can’t walk pretty far.”

Both Burns and Michael use scooters or walkers to help get them around.

The next closest store is Kroger, but several residents say it’s too far to make the walk.

“(Family Dollar is) the only place we had to go to get what we needed because Kroger is too far for us,” said Brenda Parsons.

“I don’t know what we’re going to do, people (have) got to have groceries,” Michael told WSAZ. “I hate it for the other people, though, because there’s a lot of them (that) can’t go to Kroger, that’s just too far for them.”

Investigators say they are still working to determine the events leading up to the fire.

Badger is charged with second-degree arson.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.