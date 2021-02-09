WSAZ talks with Byron Leftwich a night after his Super Bowl win

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Byron Leftwich sounded good for a guy who hasn’t slept in a couple days.

The Tampa Bay offensive coordinator and Marshall Hall of Famer still reveling in the Buccaneers 31-9 win over Kansas City in Super Bowl LV at the home of the Buccaneers Raymond Jaymes Stadium.

“With Tom Brady that’s the thought pattern,” Leftwich said by phone from Tampa., “When you have Tom you’re automatically thinking Super Bowl. Knowing that you have to do a lot of work because it’s extremely hard to get to this game and win it. We knew we had a chance with him at quarterback. Any time you have him at quarterback you have a chance to play in the Super Bowl and win it.”

Here’s part of the rest of our conversation.

