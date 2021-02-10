Abandoned puppies rescued by deputies

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Five abandoned puppies are now in safe hands after being dumped along the side of the road.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were returning from a transport to the Southwestern Regional Jail when they spotted the small dogs along US 119 Northbound lanes near Lee Miller Road.

Five puppies were discovered along the side of the road by Boone County deputies Monday.

The pups were taken to the Danville Animal Clinic.

B.A.R.C (Boone Animal Rescue Coalition) also helped care for the abandoned animals.

Anyone with information on who may have abandoned the animals are asked to contact the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

The puppies are up for adoption. Several already have found forever homes.

Anyone looking for information can contact the Danville Animal Clinic or the Boone Animal Rescue Coalition.

