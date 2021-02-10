Advertisement

Additional COVID-19 death in Scioto County

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 2:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Another person has died in connection to the coronavirus.

According to the Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments, a 73-year-old man passed away on January 15.

The health department says the death toll stays at 84 for Scioto County because it was found that an earlier death that had been reported for Scioto County actually was a resident of Pike County.

The Ohio Department of Health says 13 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported within the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of cases to 5,707.

Six additional hospitalizations have occurred. Overall, 395 people have been hospitalized since the pandemic started.

35 more people have recovered from the virus. There have been 5,312 recoveries over the course of the pandemic.

Scioto County remains at Level Three or “Red” on the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory System.

