AEP brings in 200 extra workers to prepare for ice

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As winter conditions move our way, American Electric Power is preparing for the worst.

AEP spokesperson Phil Moye said they have gone above normal routines for weather to ensure power outages in our region are taken care of. He said they are preparing to be ready at any moment.

“One thing that we are prepared for is to make sure our crews are prepared to go out there and get to work,” Moye said.

He said it is unusual to have extra crews come in before a storm, but with the Winter Storm Warning already issued, the power company is preparing for ice. Assessors and line crews from Ohio are already stationed in West Virginia in case of widespread outages.

“We are bringing in a couple hundred additional people to help us out in advance of the storm and putting them in places where we are most likely to see the damage,” Moye said.

Having extra crews is important because they can pinpoint any damage faster.

In the meantime Moye says AEP is making sure they have enough poles, wire and resources to go out and restore power. When the storm hits, they will determine where the manpower needs to be in both Kentucky and parts of West Virginia.

“It looks like the probability of getting some damage is likely enough to where we want those crews here ready to help,” Moye said.

He said he feels confident about the preparations AEP has put in place.

If there are power outages, Kanawha County Emergency Management wants to remind people that generators do not belong inside, turn them off when they need refueling and never plug in a generator to try to backfeed into your home’s electrical system.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.