Appalachian Power releases severe weather plan

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 12:33 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Appalachian Power has released its preparedness plan for severe weather expected to make an impact Wednesday.

According to a release, Appalachian Power is bringing in nearly 200 workers to assist with any power outages. The crews include 40 damage assessment workers from Ohio and 150 line workers from Ohio and Indiana.

They said those crews will be in place where weather is most expected to impact.

Appalachian Power said it expects ice accumulation of one-quarter to one-half inch in areas of West Virginia south of Huntington and from Charleston west to the Kentucky border.

They said similar amounts are expected in counties that border Kentucky.

Appalachian Power also issued a warning about downed power lines, urging residents to treat all downed lines as live power lines and stay away from them

