Barboursville residents overwhelmingly pass excess levy

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 9:20 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Village of Barboursville residents on Tuesday strongly showed their support of an excess levy that has been in place since the 1950s.

Barboursville Mayor Chris Tatum said Tuesday night that the levy passed by a 191-8 vote.

Tatum, who was on the WSAZ Now Desk earlier Tuesday, said the levy was important for services such as the volunteer fire department, maintaining infrastructure in the village, and funding refuse service.

A portion of the funds also will go toward a multimillion dollar sports complex. Tatum said the levy will not dip into residents’ pockets for more money.

