Cabell-Huntington Health Department postpones COVID-19 vaccine clinics

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Due to inclement weather, the Cabell-Huntington Health Department is postponing COVID-19 vaccine clinics scheduled at the old Highlawn Baptist Church and the St. Mary’s Education Center Thursday, February 11.

Officials say all appointments scheduled for these clinics will be honored at sites and times that we will announce as soon as weather conditions allow.

Those who received their primary dose with the Cabell-Huntington Health Department and need their boost dose this week should also follow the updates that are announced to be notified of the date and location where boost doses will be available. Second doses of COVID-19 vaccine should be given close to the recommended dates. However, if your second dose is not available on that date, it is recommended to receive the dose as soon as possible afterward, which may require a week or even two-week delay. The second dose will boost immunity even if delayed, and the series is not currently recommended to be restarted if there is a delay of second dose.

