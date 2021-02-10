Advertisement

COVID-19 in W.Va. | 25 deaths

Coronavirus in West Virginia
Coronavirus in West Virginia(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 10:07 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - 25 new deaths in connection to COVID-19 have been reported in West Virginia.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of February 10, 2021, there have been 2,016,368 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 125,951 total cases and 2,175 total deaths.

The deaths include a 70-year old male from Upshur County, a 71-year old male from Harrison County, a 101-year old female from Mingo County, a 25-year old male from Jefferson County, a 35-year old male from Wood County, an 87-year old male from Monongalia County, a 41-year old female from Cabell County, a 91-year old male from Wayne County, a 68-year old male from Monongalia County, a 66-year old female from Monongalia County, a 99-year old male from Putnam County, a 62-year old male from Mineral County, a 63-year old male from Logan County, an 83-year old male from Wayne County, an 89-year old female from Jackson County, a 74-year old female from Monongalia County, a 61-year old female from Harrison County, a 61-year old male from Mercer County, a 56-year old male from Morgan County, a 90-year old male from Jackson County, a 79-year old male from Cabell County, a 67-year old female from McDowell County, a 64-year old female from Wyoming County, an 80-year old male from Mason County, and an 86-year old female from Upshur County.

14,076 cases are active.

429 new cases have been reported within the last 24 hours.

109,700 people have recovered.

223,850 first doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered. 111,457 people are fully vaccinated.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,153), Berkeley (9,305), Boone (1,496), Braxton (760), Brooke (1,950), Cabell (7,381), Calhoun (217), Clay (363), Doddridge (439), Fayette (2,519), Gilmer (660), Grant (1,020), Greenbrier (2,329), Hampshire (1,454), Hancock (2,542), Hardy (1,243), Harrison (4,674), Jackson (1,622), Jefferson (3,462), Kanawha (11,513), Lewis (941), Lincoln (1,169), Logan (2,575), Marion (3,529), Marshall (2,931), Mason (1,717), McDowell (1,309), Mercer (4,038), Mineral (2,545), Mingo (2,034), Monongalia (7,441), Monroe (913), Morgan (895), Nicholas (1,112), Ohio (3,499), Pendleton (602), Pleasants (788), Pocahontas (572), Preston (2,468), Putnam (3,996), Raleigh (4,412), Randolph (2,299), Ritchie (587), Roane (477), Summers (684), Taylor (1,046), Tucker (477), Tyler (598), Upshur (1,600), Wayne (2,508), Webster (279), Wetzel (1,041), Wirt (336), Wood (6,754), Wyoming (1,677).

