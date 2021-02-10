COVID-19 Ky. | 1,914 new cases, 49 more deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Wednesday announced 1,914 new COVID-19 cases and 49 more deaths.

That brings the overall number of deaths to 4,175 since the pandemic started last spring.

Despite the high number of deaths, the governor echoed remarks from earlier in the week – overall numbers are looking better.

He said the positivity rate has fallen to 7.5%.

“We are still seeing far too many deaths, but this decreased positivity rate is a really hopeful leading indicator,” Beshear said in a news release. “We have come so far in our fight against this virus – now, we need to hang on until we reach the finish line.”

