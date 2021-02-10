Advertisement

COVID-19 vaccinations delayed due to impending weather in Boyd Co.

Closed
Closed(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Boyd County Health Department will be closed Thursday, February 11.

This is due to impending weather conditions.

This will cause a delay in scheduled coronavirus vaccinations.

According to the health department, if you have a COVID-19 vaccination appointment scheduled for Thursday, February 11, it will be moved to the same time on Thursday, February 18.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chief Meteorologist Tony Cavalier is tracking a winter storm that’s set to impact our region...
Chief Meteorologist Tony Cavalier tracks winter storm
Meteorologist Brandon Butcher gives an updated forecast on the snowfall totals
Meteorologist Brandon Butcher tracks ice and snow
UPDATE | Man electrocuted by power line in Kentucky; name released
Amber Alert cancelled for 4-month-old boy in Ohio
Meteorologist Drew Narsutis has the latest forecast and expected snow totals for the rest of...
Snowy and icy conditions expected this week

Latest News

Snow storm hits Jackson, Ohio
Three more deaths from COVID-19 are reported in Kanawha County.
Kanawha County has 3 more COVID-19-related deaths
The female band The Go-Go's, from left, Kathy Valentine, Charlotte Caffey, Belinda Carlisle,...
Jay-Z, Foo Fighters and The Go-Go’s nominated for Rock Hall
Jason Isbell, a Grammy-winning singer songwriter, said he is going to donate to the NAACP any...
Jason Isbell to donate his share of Morgan Wallen’s sales to NAACP