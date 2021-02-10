COVID-19 vaccinations delayed due to impending weather in Boyd Co.

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Boyd County Health Department will be closed Thursday, February 11.

This is due to impending weather conditions.

This will cause a delay in scheduled coronavirus vaccinations.

According to the health department, if you have a COVID-19 vaccination appointment scheduled for Thursday, February 11, it will be moved to the same time on Thursday, February 18.

