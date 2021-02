HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Myths, tax rumors, and tax misinformation are more common than you think, which can be costly if you do your taxes wrong.

Following bad tax advice can cost you big... like an unexpected tax bill or an IRS audit.

Sarah spoke with Chief Tax Information Officer at Jackson Hewitt, Mark Steber, on why this tax season is different from all others.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.